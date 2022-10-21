Domingo scores a TKO win against Japanese boxer Iimura

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Esneth Ray Domingo scored a stunning sixth-round technical knockout (TKO) against hometown fighter Jukiya Iimura on Thursday evening, Oct. 20, 2022, at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

The 23-year-old Lebak, Sultan Kudarat native didn’t just score a TKO as he was able to floor the heavily-favored Iimura three times in their short-lived showdown in front of mostly Japanese boxing fans.

The victory was a perfect comeback for Domingo of Cebu-based ZIP Sanman Boxing Team who was still reeling from his controversial unanimous decision loss in South Africa against Nhlanhla Tyirha last May.

Domingo improved his record to 17 wins with 9 knockouts and 2 defeats, while Iimura suffered his first loss in 4 bouts.

During the bout, Domingo was clearly dominating every round. The first knockdown came in the second round when Domingo landed a one-two punch combo that sent the Japanese boxer crashing down the canvas.

Iimura quickly got up and survived the round.

The second knockdown came in the third round when Domingo countered Iimura with a right uppercut and a left overhand. Iimura lost his footing and touched his gloves on the canvas for the second knockout.

In the fifth round, the Filipino boxer landed a three-punch combo followed by hooks that downed Iimura for the third time right before the bell rang.

In the sixth round, Domingo didn’t waste time, went straight in front of Iimura and unleashed vicious punches.

He landed a timely left hook that wobbled Iimura, prompting the referee to step in between them, stopping the bout ultimately.

It can also be recalled that Domingo’s stablemate, former world title challenger Jeo Santisima also won a sensational knockout victory in Japan against Hiroshige Osawa last June in Osaka, Japan.

