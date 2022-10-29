Over 33,000 Bicol residents evacuate due to Paeng

LEGAZPI CITY — More than 33,000 people were evacuated Friday in the Bicol region ahead of the expected landfall of Tropical Storm Paeng (international name: Nalgae) in the region.

Gremil Alexis Naz, spokesperson for the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) in Bicol, said as of 8 p.m., 594 families or 2,244 people were evacuated from five towns in Camarines Norte, while 364 families or 1,443 persons were evacuated in Camarines Sur.

The Environment Disaster Management and Emergency Response Office (Edmero) in Camarines Sur implemented the forced evacuation to ensure the safety of the residents.

Edmero said around 31 towns in Camarines Sur were submerged in flood water due to continuous heavy rains.

In Albay province, 6,052 families or 24,123 persons took shelter in evacuation centers and private residences after the provincial government ordered a preemptive evacuation.

Albay Gov. Noel Rosal said they already prepositioned the relief goods to be distributed to the evacuees, which were expected to reach 30,000.

In Catanduanes, 1,276 families or 4,442 persons from 11 towns were also evacuated to 100 evacuation centers.

In Sorsogon, 290 families or 1,024 persons were moved to evacuation centers, while 51 families or 177 persons took shelter with their relatives and other private houses.

Salvador Mendoza, Sorsogon information officer, said the villages of Biriran and Binanuahan in Juban town were flooded, while a rain-induced landslide was also reported in the village of Aguada Norte in Magallanes town.

The Philippine Coast Guard Bicol said 2,248 passengers, 641 rolling cargoes, and 45 fishing vessels were stranded in various ports in the region.

Naz said 788 persons, 7 buses, 186 trucks, and 61 light vehicles were also stranded along Maharlika Highway leading to Matnog port in Sorsogon.

