Paeng death toll climbs to 48, over 900,000 individuals displaced — NDRRMC

MANILA, Philippines — The death toll from Tropical Storm Paeng’s (international name: Nalgae) fury across the nation has risen to 48, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) announced on Sunday.

The number of injuries also rose to 40, while 20 individuals have been reported missing, the NDRRMC said in its latest situation report.

The deaths, injuries and missing persons were reported in the Bicol region, Western Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Soccsksargen, and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region for Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

A total of 277,383 families or 932,077 individuals in 2,445 barangays were reported displaced.

As of Sunday, 44,487 or 168,453 individuals are still in evacuation centers, while 88,348 families or 196,293 individuals are in other faciities.

Meanwhile, 379 areas are still flooded, while 147 areas and 53 bridges are currently not passable.

Damage to the agriculture sector was pegged at P54,965,924 so far.

The NDRRMC added that 714 houses have been damaged (555 partially, 159 totally).

The Bicol, Soccsksargen and BARMM regions have since been placed under a state of calamity.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration’s (Pagasa), in its latest weather advisory, reported that Paeng, which has been downgraded to a storm, was last located over the West Philippine Sea, 85 kilometers west-northwest of Iba, Zambales.

