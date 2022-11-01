Korean singer-actor Lee Ji Han among those killed in Itaewon crowd crush

MANILA, Philippines – South Korean singer-actor Lee Ji Han was among the people killed in the tragic Itaewon Halloween crowd crush in Seoul, South Korea, his agency has confirmed.

The 24-year-old star’s agency, 935 Entertainment, announced his passing in a statement on Sunday night.

Written in Korean, it said: “Actor Lee Ji Han, who is like a part of our precious family, has become a star in the sky and left us.”

The agency also extended its sympathies to Lee’s bereaved family and loved ones, noting that he would always be remembered as someone who “shone beautifully with a passion for acting.”

Lee got his first break into the South Korean entertainment industry as a contestant in the second season of reality talent competition “Produce 101” in 2017, and later debuted as an actor in the 2019 web series “Today Was Another Nam Hyun Day.”

At least 153 people, mostly teenagers and people in their 20s, were killed in a Halloween crowd crush at the popular Itaewon district last Saturday, October 29.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol declared a period of national mourning after the horrific incident which he called, “a tragedy and disaster that should not have happened.”

It was the first Halloween celebration in Seoul in three years after the country recently lifted COVID-19 restrictions.

