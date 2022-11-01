Mandaue’s Bantayan sa Hari to undergo rehabilitation

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City Government would be rehabilitating the Bantayan sa Hari, one of the city’s top heritage sites.

Dr. Jocelyn Gerra, anthropologist and the city’s consultant, said that the repair is needed to stabilize the building as its portion near the mangrove area facing the Mactan Channel had some cracks.

“I think for the longest time, the city wanted to do something about the Bantayan sa Hari because it is a very important relic and artifact in Mandaue. Conservation works need to be done for it to be preserved for another generation,” said Gerra.

Bantayan sa Hari is located in Barangay Looc, near the first Mactan-Mandaue Bridge. It was built around the 1800s during the time of Moro raiders.

Before the repair, a comprehensive study will be conducted including a marine biological study and engineering study, among others.

The study is expected to start before the year ends. The baseline study is estimated to be completed in a year.

The city has allocated P6 million for the cultural mapping alone said Committee on Tourism Chairman councilor Marie Immaline Cortes-Zafra.

“As you know ang Bantayan sa Hari naa sa atoang seal sa Mandaue City naningkamot ta nga nindot sad gyud siya kay for the longest time napasagdan siya. So naningkamot ta nga atoa sad siyang matarong ,” said Cortes-Zafra

Gerra said that anyone can still visit the site even if the study is ongoing. She stresses that even if the establishment already had some cracks it is still not that dangerous.

The restoration will be done based on the accepted heritage conservation standards.

“That will become also an asset for the city and for barangay Looc to be able to use it as a tourist destination. To be able to do that we will also be working together with the people of Looc,” said Gerra. /rcg

