November 1 night fire displaces 100 families in Mambaling

CEBU CITY, Philippines—A total of 300 individuals or some 100 families were displaced after a fire broke out in a residential area at Sitio Tugas, Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City, on Tuesday night, November 1, 2022.

Authorities, however, reported no injured or deaths during the fire incident.

Based on the report of FO3 Emerson Arceo, the investigator for the fire incident, the estimated damage of the fire is P1.8 million.

The city’s firefighters received the report of the fire at around 9:58 p.m.

The first alarm was raised at 10:01 p.m. It was declared fire under control at 10:50 p.m and fire out at 11:07 pm.

A total of 51 fire trucks responded during the incident.

The city’s fire office confirmed that a total of 110 establishments were affected in the Mambaling fire that was allegedly caused by a candle left unattended.

Fire authorities said the fire reportedly started at the house of a certain Jerrylyn Laborte.

A total of 102 establishments were totally burned, while the remaining eight were partially burned.

