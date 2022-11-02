Kalag-Kalag in Lapu-Lapu generally peaceful say police

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The observance of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day or Kalag-Kalag in Lapu-Lapu City was generally peaceful.

This was the assessment of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO).

Police Major Judith Besas, information officer of LCPO, said that during the observance of “Kalag-Kalag,” they did not record any untoward incidents.

Besas, however, said that they recorded more visitors in cemeteries on Tuesday, November 1, compared to those who visited today.

She said that yesterday, more than 70,000 individuals visited cemeteries and memorial parks in the city, while as of noon today, they only recorded about 5,255 individuals who went to cemeteries to visit and offer prayers, candles, and flowers to their departed relatives and loved ones.

Lapu-Lapu City has five cemeteries, namely: Humay-Humay Roman Catholic Cemetery, Municipal Cemetery and Cemetery for United Church of Christ in the Philippines members in Barangay Gun-ob, Mactan Island Memorial Garden in Barangay Marigondon, Haven of Peace Memorial Garden in Barangay Mactan, and St. Agustine Parish Cemetery in Barangay Sta. Rosa, Olango Island.

“Wa sad ta’y mga prohibited nga mga gamit nga na-confiscate sama sa mga bladed weapons ug uban pa,” Besas said.

Besas, however, revealed that they have confiscated candles from those who were collecting them from tombs to sell. She added that they were only warned by policemen and were immediately released.

“Kuan lang to, gi-warningan lang sila ug gi-istoryahan,” she added. /rcg

