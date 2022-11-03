Luxurious savings at Go Cebu Expo 2022

November 4, 2022 (Cebu, Philippines) – Secure luxurious savings on a bespoke resort getaway in booth 15 of the CBM 2022 Go Cebu Expo, taking place in Ayala Center on November 4-6, 2022.

Club Serena Resort is joining the three-day expo with discounts of up to 60% on single and double-night stays in all its indulgent suites and villas. Book a single night for two (2) adults and two (2) children for as low as Php 4,300, or extend to two nights for as low as Php 8,000.

Rates include welcome drinks and cold towels upon arrival, complimentary thirty (30) minutes on the kayak or paddle board, 10% discount on all food and drinks, and a 25% discount on massage services. Daily breakfast is included on stays from Sunday to Thursday while stays on Friday and Saturday may upgrade to a room with breakfast for only Php 500/adult and PHP 250/child 5-12 years old.

Food and beverage vouchers are discounted by 20% with credits worth Php 1,500 available for purchase at only Php 1,200. For those wishing to stay the day only are day-use vouchers discounted at Php 1,000 from Php 1,620. The discounted rate is fully consumable on food and drinks. Day use includes the use of the pool, beach, and shower from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, use of beach and bath amenities, and lunch.

Also discounted in the CBM 2022 Go Cebu Expo are various dive courses for experienced and budding divers. Among the courses for beginners are the PADI Discover Scuba Program and the PADI Bubble Maker for children 8 years old and up, both discounted at only Php 3,600. All courses will be guided by 7 Seas Aquanauts Phil. Corp., PADI 5-accredited since 1988 and a purveyor of the benefits of recreational scuba diving, snorkeling, dive travel, dive education, and environmental protection.

Club Serena is a premier destination in Moalboal, southwest Cebu. Its luxurious guestrooms range from suites to villas sized up to 113 square meters, in ocean or garden views, for groups of two (2) to four (4). The resort is uniquely revamped in modern Filipino vernacular architecture and boasts 1.4 hectares of wide and private space—perfect for relaxation, recouping, and rediscovering oneself.

For more information on these and other offers at Club Serena Resort, contact Jeziel at 0917-872-6367 or email [email protected].

