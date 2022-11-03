Cebu 10s Rugby Festival: 10 teams to compete in tourney at CCSC

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu 10s Rugby Festival will finally end its long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic on Nov. 12, 2022 at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) pitch.

The much-awaited rugby tournament organized by the Cebu City Rugby Football Club and the Cebu Dragons will feature 10 teams competing in the men’s and women’s divisions.

It is also part of the VisMin Rugby Football Union and the Philippine Rugby Football Union (PRFU).

“The tournament is to promote the sport of rugby union in the Vismin region. Our values are positivity, unity, trust, respect and fun, and we aim to spread those values through the sport,” said organizers Noel Flowers and Madille Salinas.

“We want to rebuild the playing group after the pandemic, and to see the introduction of so much new blood into the Dragons has been awesome. It will be a baptism of fire though, with heavyweights like teams from Manila. But, regardless of the outcome, to see rugby return again to the queen city is a dream come true,” they said.

There is a sense of excitement among the local rugby community as the upcoming tournament serves as the first full-contact or face-to-face tournament they are organizing since 2020 before the pandemic halted all sports events.

“Excited is an understatement. We have been starved of competition in Cebu for three years now. At the start of this year our dream was to see the Cebu 10s return in 2022 and for it to turn into a reality is exhilarating,” added the organizers.

The men’s division will field six teams, the Manila Nomads, Eagles Rugby Club, Dadiangas Generals, Davao Durians, Nomads Carabaos, and the host team, the Cebu Dragons.

On the distaff side, the competing teams are the Dadiangas Lady Generals, Davao Ladies, Manila Rogues, and the Cebu Lady Dragons.

Each division will follow a 10-a-side rugby union format, while an exhibition match between the SOS Cheetahs and the Cebu Junior Dragons will add excitement to the entire event.

To prepare for the tournament, the host team, the Cebu Dragons has been training rigidly for the tournament in the past month at the BRIGHT Academy in Banilad.

