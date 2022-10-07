Flag football tourney in Cebu: Nine teams to compete on Oct. 22, 23

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A total of nine teams will strut their wares in the upcoming “All Men’s League” flag football tournament of the Cebu Flag Football League (CFFL) on Oct. 22 to 23, 2022 in two venues.

The tournament, which fields the best men’s flag football teams in Cebu, will be held at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex at the South Road Properties (SRP) on Oct. 22, 2022. The other venue is the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) on Oct. 23, 2022.

CFFL Commissioner Omar Joshua Saballa told CDN Digital that the upcoming tournament backed by Tigertek would highlight their league’s last remaining event for the year.

It can be recalled that CFFL hosted numerous events, including the comeback tournament and the all-women’s tilt earlier this year, which marked the return of the sport’s tournaments in Cebu after more than a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s the men’s turn to showcase their craft and passion in flag football. It’s also to continue our tradition of having this kind of tournament that was stopped after the pandemic happened,” said Saballa.

“There’s always been a hype to have this kind of tournament, especially among male players. So, we make sure to organize the tournament before this year ends. It’s going to be an exciting competition because many of these players haven’t played in a while, and they’ve prepared for it to play against other teams.”

The tournament which features an 8-on-8 format will have the Legions, Guardians, Niños, Jaguars, Renegades, Vipers, Silverbacks, Ronins, and the 214 Rangers competing.

“As the CFFL commissioner, I can say that we’re almost 90 percent recovered and brought back excitement to the league coming from the COVID-19 pandemic. We’re bringing back the tournaments and invite more rookies. Our goal is to unite all flag football groups in Cebu,” Saballa said.

