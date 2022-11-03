City hotel offers big discounts on guestrooms and F&B in 3-day expo

November 4, 2022 (Cebu, Philippines) – Score great, big discounts on your next city hotel experience in the CBM 2022 Go Cebu Expo on November 4-6 at the Ayala Center Cebu.

Diamond Suites & Residences is giving its brand-new guestrooms up to a 72% discount and buffet dining, an 18% discount. Book an overnight stay in a premium superior room for only Php 2,000 nett, from Php 7,200 nett. The premium deluxe room will be up for only Php 3,000 nett, from Php 8,900 nett.









All rates include buffet breakfast, use of the rooftop pool and mini gym, and choice of early check-in or late check out. Voucher holders also get a 10% discount on all food & beverage.

In the three-day sale, vouchers to the Diamond‘s payday buffet will be available for only Php 499 nett from Php 699 nett. The payday buffet features 35 entrees and a range of accompaniments.

In the buffet are 5 cuisines including Italian, Asian, Western, Italian, French, and Filipino, along with several action stations and a dessert station with an ice cream machine for all-you-can-eat ice cream.

Take these offers at booth 14 in the CBM 2022 Go Cebu Expo. Diamond Suites & Residences is conveniently located across the Cebu Business Park. For more information, contact Maitah at 0966-182-6655 or Jeziel at 0917-872-6367.