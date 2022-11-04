BOC Port of Cebu surpasses October 2022 collection target

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Bureau of Customs-Port of Cebu has collected a total revenue of P3.48 billion for October 2022.

In a statement, the Port said their October revenue collection surpassed its P3.304 billion target for the month by P174.96 million (5.30 percent).

“Compared to last year’s collection for the same month, this October’s (collection) is also P558 million higher, and reflects an almost 20 percent growth,” the port said.

The 10-month streak of surpassing its monthly targets brings the Port’s total revenues for 2022 P36.053 billion.

With this, the Port banks a P4.49 billion surplus for the year.

“With the guidance of Commissioner Yogi Filemon Ruiz, the Port of Cebu continues to strengthen its revenue collection performance while pushing for the Bureau’s other priority programs,” the port said.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

BOC-Port of Cebu gets ISO certification

BOC Port of Cebu beefs up security to prevent smuggling of illegal drugs

BOC-Port of Cebu exceeds August 2022 collection target by 18.45 percent