BOC-Port of Cebu gets ISO certification

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Bureau of Customs (BOC)-Port of Cebu announced that all its subports, and main port is ISO 9001:2015 certified, making it the first Customs Collection District to achieve the distinction.

In a statement posted in social media, the BOC-Port of Cebu said that its district collector Charlito Martin Mendoza, accepted the formal conferment from Commissioner Yogi Filemon Ruiz and Lawyer Kriden Balgomera, officer-in-charge of the Interim Internal Quality Management System Office (IIQMSO), last Oct. 17, 2022.

This was after the Executive Committee Conference at the Port of Manila Building.

“We at the Port of Cebu are elated to finally hold this certification. We collectively took on this difficult and fulfilling challenge to make this once-ambitious dream happen for the Port,” Mendoza said in a statement.

“After years of valuable time, talent, effort, and hard work our people poured into this goal, we did it,” he added.

Mendoza then acknowledged Ruiz for being supportive of the endeavor of the port and its programs, especially for anti-smuggling, revenue collection, trade facilitation, good governance, and professional development.

He also attributed the success to the guidance and support of the Internal Administration Group led by Deputy Commissioner Donato San Juan and the IIQMSO Team.

“The work does not stop here. The Port of Cebu strives daily to deliver consistent quality service to our clients and to innovate to respond to the needs of our stakeholders,” he said.

The BOC-Port of Cebu said its District Port of Cebu passed the Final External Audit conducted by TuvSud Philippines last June 24.

Moreover, its subports of Dumaguete and Mactan were conferred the same certification last 2020 and 2021, respectively; the Subport of Dumaguete passed its Second Surveillance Audit in September to maintain its ISO 9001:2015 Certification.

Through ISO Certification, the Port of Cebu pursues meeting international standards to provide modern and quality customs services in line with the Bureau’s top priority programs.

/dbs