Cordova: Demolition of floating, fixed cottages continues

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Municipality of Cordova has continued the demolition of fixed and floating cottages in the coastal waters in Barangays Catarman and Poblacion.

This was confirmed by Police Major Michael Gingoyon, chief of the Cordova Police Station.

Gingoyon said that as of this moment, the Municipal Engineering had already cleared the floating and fixed cottages in the coastal waters of Barangay Poblacion, especially in the famous Bantayan Bay and Bora-Bora.

“Ang karon ang mga gipang-demolish kato na pong mga naa sa shoreline. Katong mga naka-fix didto,” Gingoyon said.

(Now, what they are demolishing are those at the shoreline. Those that are fixed (cottages) there.)

Gingoyon said that they would now proceed to the demolition of fixed and floating cottages at Barangay Catarman.

Earlier, the municipal government had identified 44 floating cottages and 11 fixed cottages that would still need to be demolished.

However, Gingoyon assured cottages owners and operators that they would return to them their demolished structures or materials.

“Karong ang instruction ni mayor man gud nga bisan og ang naka-demolish ang munisipyo sa Cordova, ibalik gihapon sa tag-iya ang kadtong mga ginuba,” he said.

(Now, the instruction of the mayor is that even if it is the municipality of Cordova that demolished it, the materials from the demolished structure would still be returned to the owner of that structure.)

To recall, Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia has ordered the demolition of these structures, after the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) observed a high level of fecal coliform in the coastal waters where the cottages were situated.

It was also found out that the cottages operators were not practicing proper waterwaste management system and did not have a proper comfort rooms.

/dbs