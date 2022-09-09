DOH-7: Avoid swimming in Catarman, Cordova waters

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) issued a health warning on Thursday, September 8, 2022, cautioning the public from engaging in public swimming and other similar activities in the coastal waters of Cordova town, specifically in Barangay Catarman.

This was due to high levels of fecal coliform in the area after it was tested by the Environmental Management Bureau in Central Visayas (EMB-7).

Earlier, Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia issued Executive Order No. 25, which prohibits the operation of illegal structures such as fixed and floating cottages within the coastal waters of Cordova due to their harmful and environmental risk.

An assessment team of the agency also observed that these structures have poor sewage and wastewater disposal systems which violated the existing sanitation code standards.

“We also note that the results from ambient coastal water sampling tests conducted by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (which were) taken out of waters samples around the Bora-Bora or floating/fixed cottages confirm fecal coliform levels beyond the maximum allowable criteria,” DOH-7’s public advisory stated.

Fecal Coliforms are known causes of water-borne diseases once a person accidentally drinks or ingests contaminated waters. Symptoms of the water-borne disease may include fever, loss of appetite, vomiting, stomach pains, and loose bowel movements. A person may even be at risk for dehydration because of electrolyte loss once left untreated. If you experience any of the mentioned symptoms, immediately consult with your doctor.

In a forum on Tuesday, September 7, 2022, Cordova Mayor Cesar “Didoy” Suan, however, stated that it was still safe to swim in the coastal waters of other barangays in the town.

“But right now we have another area where atong mga Cordova or other visitors nga mobisita sa Cordova they can use for swimming,” Suan said.

(But right now, we have another area where our people from Cordova or other visitors, who will visit Cordova, they can use for swimming.)

These areas include Day-as and Buagsong.

Suan said that on September 20, Governor Gwendolyn Garcia would meet the fixed and floating cottages operators to discuss to them the different interventions, especially for affected workers.

While the public was cautioned from swimming in the affected coastal waters, the DOH, DENR, and the local government unit of Cordova are in coordination with the operators of these structures to ensure compliance of sanitation standards and regulations.

