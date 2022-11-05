JCSupt Neil Avisado is new director of BJMP-7

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Jail Chief Superintendent Neil Avisado is the newly installed director of the Central Visayas office of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP-7).

He assumed the post last November 3, according to Jail Superintendent Reynante Rubio, the Assistant Regional Director of BJMP-7.

Avisado replaces Jail Chief Superintendent Efren Nemeño, who ended his two-year stint as the top official of the BJMP-7.

Nemeño was recently transferred to the BJMP office at the National Capital Region.

Prior to his assignment at the BJMP-7, Avisado was the regional director of BJMP in Northern Mindanao.

Rubio said that Avisado is a native of Surigao and is part of Class 95 of the Philippine National Police Academy.

Prior to his assignment at BJMP-7, he also lead BJMP offices in Tagbilaran City in Bohol and Lapu-Lapu City in Cebu.

He was also tasked to oversee the Operation Second Chance Community Rehabilitation Center in Barangay Kalunasan, Cebu City, when it was still under the watch of the BJMP-7.

Rubio said they welcome Avisado as their new office head as they also believe he would be able to lead their organization in the implementation of their existing plans and the creation of programs for the community of Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDLs) in Central Visayas.

