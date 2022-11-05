CPPO chief to cops: Remain true to your sworn duties

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The top official of the Cebu Police Provincial Office challenged his personnel to remain true to their sworn duties as police officers after their recently concluded celebration of the 121st Police Service Anniversary last November 3, 2022.

Police Colonel Rommel Ochave, CPPO director, made this statement emphasizing the objectives for peace and order which is to reduce the crime, reduce the fear of crime, and reduce disorder.

Apart from these three objectives, Ochave vowed to strengthen their efforts against the total ‘All-Out-War’ on illegal drugs as Governor Gwendolyn Garcia recently declared.

The said occassion was graced by Police Brigadier General Roderick Augustus Alba, director of the Police Regional Office (PRO-7), Atty. Risty N. Sibay, Officer-In-Charge, Office of the Assistant Regional Director of the National Police Commission (NAPOLCOM-7), Police Colonel Aladdin Collado, chief regional staff of PRO-7, Atty. Ian Kenneth Lucero of the Department of Interior and Local Government in Cebu Province, among others.

Awards

Several deserving units and personnel who had exemplary performances were given award. Among this is Police Lieutenant Colonel Randy Caballes of the Talisay City Police Station, who was awarded as the Best Junior Police Commission Officer for Operations. His personnel, Police Master Sergeant Mark Patiño was also named as the Best Senior Police Non-Commissioned Officer for Operations.

Talisay Police Station also bagged the Best Component City Police Station on efforts on the flagship programs of the Philippine National Police.

“Our overwhelming support from you, our community, builds that courage that made us stand here today wearing our badge of honor,” Caballes in his social media post stated.

Aside from Caballes, Police Lieutenant Colonel Dennis De Guzman of Toledo City Police Station was also named as the Best Junior Police Commissioned Officer for Administration.

The following are other awardees in the recently concluded 121st Police Service Anniversary celebration.

Best Senior PNCO for Administration – PCMS Dante P Hilo, Toledo City PS;

Best Senior PNCO for Operations – PMSg Mark L Pateño, Talisay City PS;

Best Junior PNCO for Administration – PSSg Jonathan R Monterde, Aloguinsan PS;

Best Junior PNCO for Operations – PSSg Laarni A Cabataña, Liloan PS, and

Best NUP (Non-Supervisory Level) – NUP Clint Edward C. Laurente, Santander PS.

Here are also the recipients of the Unit category award.

Best Component City Police Station – Bogo City Police Station;

Best Municipal Police Station for Class “A” and “B” Category – Barili Municipal Police Station;

Best Class “C” Municipal Police Station – Moalboal Municipal Police Station; and

Best Provincial Mobile Force Company – 1st Provincial Mobile Force.

For Special Unit Awards for Top Performiing Police Stations on the PNP flagship programs, aside from Talisay City, the following were also commended.

Best Municipal Police Station for Class “A” and “B” Category – Minglanilla Municipal Police Station; and

Best Class “C” Municipal Police Station – Compostela Municipal Police Station.

The CPPO also handed awards to their respective stakeholders as partners of their policing in the province.

In his message, Sibay hoped that the policemen in the province will remain faithful and humble examples of public servants.

“..humility has always been our highest virtue. And above all, when duty demands, be always ready to say with a smile, I am the Police and I am at your service, because the true measure of success is the joy we feel when we do good to others” Sibay said.

Police Service Anniversary is the commemoration of the founding of the Philippine Constabulary, the country’s first insular police force on August 8, 1901.

