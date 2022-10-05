Accident kills Mingla teacher ahead of World Teachers Day

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A tragedy in Minglanilla town, southern Cebu claimed the life of a teacher on the eve of World Teachers Day.

Police in Minglanilla town in southern Cebu are now looking for the motorcycle driver involved in a road collision last Tuesday, October 4, that killed a teacher from Minglanilla Central School.

Local police confirmed that a collision involving two motorcycles occurred along the highway in Barangay Tunghaan at 5:43 p.m. on Tuesday.

One of the motorcycles was driven by Sherwin Servedo with his wife, Charisma, as his passenger.

Charisma was a teacher at Minglanilla Central School, the municipality’s largest public elementary school.

Police Master Sergeant Joel Lacson of the Minglanilla Police Station confirmed that Charisma died afterwards while her husband remains confined in a hospital for treatment.

Initial reports from the police showed that the Honda Click the Servedo couple drove was about to make a u-turn on the highway late on Tuesday afternoon.

However, they were hit by an incoming Rusi 125 motorcycle. The impact sent the Servedos flying, with Charisma sustaining severe injuries that led to her untimely death, police said.

Lacson said the driver of the Rusi 125 motorcycle reportedly fled the scene.

Police are now gathering more information in the hopes of catching the still unidentified driver.

Minglanilla is a first class town located approximately 19 kilometers south of Cebu City.

