Eco-resort in Bonbon, Cebu City now bustling with life.

MANDUE CITY, Cebu – An eco-resort in the mountains of Barangay Bonbon in Cebu City is starting to become alive again with the return of guests who are looking for a place to unwind, bond or just have a breath of fresh air while they enjoy freshly picked ingredients for their meals.

Mercy Nacua, an employee at the Lava Mountain River Farm, said they started to again accommodate guests early this year after they did some repairs to restore farm facilities and other structures that were damaged by Super Typhoon Odette.

“Daghan moari for team building, mga families nga gusto mobakasyon. Unya naa poy mga prenuptial photoshoot,” she said.

(Many come here for team building, families who want to have a vacation. Then there are those who want a prenuptial photoshoot.)

The farm that is located about an hour’s drive from the center of Cebu City is a haven for guests who wanted to enjoy quality time with their families and friends. It was one of the stops for the familiarization tour organized in October by the Department of Tourism in Central Visayas (DOT-7) as they also launched their outdoor adventures and Farm- Fork-Fitness circuit in Cebu.

Nacua said some of their guests also come here for their team building or do a prenuptial photoshoot at the farm or the nearby river.

But when quarantine restrictions were imposed, the eco-resort had to cease their operations for a couple of months in order to comply with government regulations.

Nacua said the work hours of the about 20 personnel at the farm was shortened to only half-day, just enough to make sure that they would still have something for their families.

And as they were trying to recover from the brunt of the pandemic, Super Typhoon Odette came in December 2021.

Strong winds caused by Odette badly damaged the farm’s pavilion and dining area among others, Nacua said.

While rebuilding the damaged structures and facilities of the eco-resort were done, the other farm personnel also went on with their respective chores which included caring for their plants.

In fact, Nacua said, the farm’s 26 mango trees would already be ready for harvest this December.

Guests have also started to come back to occupy the farm’s nipa huts.

Nacua expressed optimism that occupancy would continue in the coming days because this would mean more work for the farm personnel.

RELATED STORIES

Sirao flowers now in bloom for Kalag-Kalag visitors

Try camping in style at Evo Nature Camp, living the farm life at Adlawon Nature Farm

Enjoy a scenic view while hiking in Mt. Kan-irag, Cebu City

Local groups eye opening of hike trails in Mt. Kan-irag for tourists

DOT outlines efforts to revive tourism industry

/dbs