Try camping in style at Evo Nature Camp, living the farm life at Adlawon Nature Farm.

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Looking for a place to unwind?

Try the Evo Nature Camp that is located on the mountains of Barangay Gaas in Balamban town.

This beautiful place is located about five minutes away from the Transcentral Highway and is approximately 32 kilometers away from Cebu City.

When in the area, you get to commune with nature and enjoy various outdoor activities without having to sacrifice comfort and convenience.

The camp offers hotel-like amenities to their guests including the use of non-aircon and airconditioned tents for glamping or glamorous camping.

And since the place is very wide and very breezy, it is a perfect place to stretch those legs and start to hike.

Their hiking trails lead to a waterfalls, a cave and an area called Ground Zero which is believed to be “Cebu’s geographic center.”

While you hike, you get to unwind and enjoy its health benefits which are as follows:

The camp also offers other outdoor activities like horseback riding among others for the kids and the kids at heart.

When in the area, you also get to enjoy the use of their playground and enjoy the site of their vibrant and beautiful garden which they call the “Crayola Garden.”

Adlawon Vacation Farm

About 30 minutes away, there is also the Adlawon Vacation Farm, a beautiful farmland that sits on the mountain ranges of Barangay Adlaon in Cebu City.

This is a perfect place to chill, have a breath of fresh air, eat healthy and enjoy life in the province.

Adlawon Nature Farm also have a mahogany forest, farmers market, cocoon swing and yoga peak, among others.

When visiting the place you also get to enjoy a quick stroll along the Adlaon River and an encounter with farm animals.

Farm-Fork-Fitness Cebu Circuit fam tour

The nature camp in Balamban town and the farm in Barangay Adlaon in Cebu City were among the destinations that were featured during the Farm-Fork-Fitness Cebu Circuit familiarization tour that was organized by the Department of Tourism in Central Visayas (DOT-7) from Oct. 20 to 22.

The fam tour brought participants from destinations in the hilly lands of Cebu to Olango Island and Sulpa Islet in Mactan.

Geleena Asis-Dimpas, Tourism Development chief of the Department of Tourism in Central Visayas, said they were trying to launch the newly documented circuits in Cebu during the familiarization tour to the members of the Manila and Cebu media, tour operators and other guests.

“We are giving you of taste of the best that there is,” she said.

Dimpas said the Farm-Fork-Fitness tour is part of the journey to the recovery of the local tourism industry that suffered the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This journey towards our full recovery is best shared. This time we are sharing it with you,” she added.

RELATED STORIES

‘Danao here and now’: Danao unveils new tourism branding

Cebu sees full tourism reopening in October

Cebu City tourism commission eyes mangrove park, bird sanctuary at SRP

Cebu City Tourism relaunches Highland Bloom and Ecotourism project

Cebu tourism stakeholders told: Brace for ‘revenge travel’

DOT-7: Pinoy martial arts evolving into a strong tourism product

DOT outlines efforts to revive tourism industry

/dbs