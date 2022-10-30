Enjoy a scenic view while hiking in Mt. Kan-irag, Cebu City.

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Have you tried hiking?

This recreational activity promotes physical fitness. It is easy to do and this does not require the use of equipment.

Mountaineering and outdoor adventure expert Joel Cariño led a group of local and national media, tour operators and other guests for a 15-minute hike near the old golf course in Mt. Kan-irag last Oct. 21.

The hike was part of the Farm-Fork-Fitness Cebu circuit program of the Department of Tourism in Central Visayas (DOT-7).

The trail was not easy especially for first-time hikers, but the entire experience that actually lasted for an hour, because of the need to slow down the pace of the walk, was so much fun.

Cariño led the group to a scenic trail that included part of the old golf course in Mt. Kan-irag, a dirt road, and some flower farms.

Hikers also passed by a man-made pond that was developed to store water for the nearby farms.

But before the hike officially started, Cariño shared the “Seven Outdoor Principles” that every hiker should remember. These are:

Plan Ahead – it is important to bring water, wear hat, and wear close and comfortable shoes.

Follow A Durable Surface – for your safety, it is important to always walk on a durable surface. And to be certain what that means, just follow where the guide would bring you.

Dispose Your Waste Properly – Never leave your wastes on the trail. Instead, put these on your pockets. While the trail of the Oct. 21 hike was not among the protected areas in Cebu City, it had water sources that should be protected against pollutants.

Leave What You Find – you will always find something pretty along the trail like flowers. But never pick these up. Instead, take all the photos you want.

Dispose Your Cigarette Butts Properly – it is important to always dispose cigarette buts properly to prevent fire. The same rule applies for those who are planning a camp fire.

Respect Nature – when on the trail, remain silent in order to appreciate nature.

Respect Your Co-hikers – playing loud music is discouraged. Instead, participants are encouraged to listen to the music of nature.

Before hikers should start to explore the trail, it is important to also do a little stretching to allow blood to flow to the muscles to warm these up and prevent a strain or a tear.

And according to Cariño, hiking is best done early in the morning or later in the afternoon to avoid exposure to too much heat from the sun.

Unya, nahuman na ang warm-up? (So, are you through with your warm-ups?)

Pwede na magsugod, Siloys! (So, we can now start [hiking], Siloys!)

