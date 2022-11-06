Bogo, Balamban road accidents: 1 dead, 3 hurt

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 70-year-old man died, while three other individuals got hurt in separate road accidents in Bogo City and Balamban town in two days.

In Bogo City in northern Cebu on Nov. 5, Danilo Casiano of Purok Poland, Barangay Libertad lost his life after he was ran over by a tricycle as he was walking on the side of the road in Barangay Libertad at past 8 p.m. that day.

Before the tricycle driven by Giovanne Aragon, 35, of Barangay Odlot, Bogo City, ran over Casiano, it first sideswiped a female pedestrian, Isce Villordon, 19, who was injured in the accident.

Villordon is also a resident of Barangay Libertad, Bogo City.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Florendo Fajardo, chief of Bogo City, in his report, said that the tricycle driver, Aragon, was believed to have been allegedly drunk or driving under the influence when the accident happened.

Fajardo said that emergency responders rushed Casiano and Isce to the nearby Cebu Provincial Hospital in Bogo City, but Casiano was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician, Dr. Kevin Buenzalida.

Buenzalida said in the police report that Casiano suffered multiple physical injuries with severe traumatic brain injury due to the accident.

Fajardo said that Aragon was detained at the Bogo City Police Station detention cell pending the filing of a complaint of Reckless Imprudence resulting in Homicide and Physical Injuries.

Painful joyride to Balamban

On Nov. 6 at past 9 a.m. in Balamban town, a joyride from Cebu City to Balamban town ended with two friends landing in the hospital after the motorcycle they were riding on crashed on the side of a road gutter throwing them off the motorcycle and landing hard on the paved road in Barangay Cansomoroy in Balamban town western Cebu.

Police Major Glenn Hife, chief of Balamban Police Station, identified these two individuals as Vincent Kabingue, 41, a resident of Cebu City, and his backrider, Joy Cabahug, 35 years old, from Barangay Marigondon in Lapu-Lapu City.

Hife said that these two were friends and were just having a ‘joy ride’.

However, Hife said investigation showed that as they were cruising along the Transcentral Highway, they reached a curved portion of the road, going downhill as they were heading to Balamban town from Cebu City.

As they negotiated the curved portion of the road, Kabingue, driver of the motorcycle, claimed that the motorcycle suddenly lost its brakes.

Kabingue claimed that without the brakes, he lost control of the motorcycle and the motorcycle slammed at the side of the road gutter, sending the motorcycle flying to the side of the road.

The impact of the crash also threw both Kabingue and Cabahug from the motorcycle and they landed hard on the paved road.

Both of them suffered injuries from the hard fall.

Hife said that both victims were rushed to the hospital in Balamban town where they were admitted and treated of their injuries from the accident.

With this, Hife again reminds the motorists to always check their vehicles before using them to avoid any untoward incident from happening, especially if they are using the Transcentral Highway heading to Balamban town, which is the police chief’s jurisdiction.

“Be a responsible driver, check your vehicles, and drive safely,” Hife said.

/dbs