SUV driver in deadly road collision in Busay to undergo liquor test

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police in Cebu City confirmed that the driver of the SUV, which figured in a deadly road collision on Transcentral Highway, Brgy. Busay, Cebu City, is now under their custody.

Police in Malubog Police Station identified the driver as Leoferd Cordovez, 22, a college student from Brgy. Hipodromo.

Police Maj. Caesar Acompañado, chief of Malubog Police Station, said Cordovez was heading home on Sunday morning, Oct. 30 after attending a Halloween party in a mountain resort last Saturday, Oct. 29.

He was traversing the highway’s southbound lane when he reportedly overshot while trying to make his way around a curve.

His vehicle then rammed into an incoming motorcycle from the northbound lane, said Acompañado. The motorcycle was driven by Nestor Guiwan Jr.

Guiwan was rushed to the hospital but he later succumbed to his injuries.

The 27-year-old victim, who worked as a first-aid responder for the Emergency Medical Services Team of the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO), was on his way home to Barangay Tabunan when the tragedy occurred.

According to Acompañado, they received information that there were drinking sessions at the party that Cordovez attended last Saturday.

He said the 22-year-old driver would undergo a liquor test to determine if he was driving under the influence.

RELATED STORIES

Medic killed in Sunday morning road accident in Busay

Landslide displaces 39 individuals in Busay, Cebu City

2 men injured as motorcycle falls off Brgy Tisa cliff

Motorcycle collision ends in tragedy in Carmen

Minglanilla police arrest driver involved in motorcycle collision that killed teacher

Motorcyclist dead in Quezon highway mishap

3 dead, 11 hurt in bus-SUV collision in Quezon province

/dbs