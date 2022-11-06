Cesafi HS basketball: Baby Webmasters manhandles Baby Green Lancers

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of Cebu (UC) Baby Webmasters put on a dominating performance in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) high school hoop wars by manhandling the University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Green Lancers, 72-51, on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at the Cebu Coliseum.

UC’s Allen Gako had a spectacular outing by scoring 17 points, and nailed three triples in the final period that gave UC its biggest lead, 72-51, with a minute remaining.

Mark Solonia scored 15, while Johncel Borjal added 13 and Glenn Contado chipped in 10 for the Baby Webmasters.

Jordyn Ampong and Jeiel Abella each scored 10 for the Baby Green Lancers.

The Baby Webmasters improved their record to three wins and one defeat, while the Baby Green Lancers dropped to a 2-3 (win-loss) record.

Meanwhile, the City of Bogo Science and Arts Academy (CBSAA) Trailblazers narrowly escaped the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildkittens,102-101, in the other high school game.

The victory improved the Trailblazers’ unbeaten record to 4-0, while the Wildkittens suffered its third loss in four games.

Five of the Trailblazers’ players had double-digit outings with Lance Sabroso exploding for 31 points. Dale Otero added 15, while Jerome Arboiz and Yzali Dugaduga each had 12, and Simon Maghinay added 11.

Lawrence Mangubat top-scored the Wildkittens with 27 points and Aldwin Dipay added 17 in their losing efforts.

In the other high school hardcourt action, the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Baby Jaguars outlasted the University of San Carlos (USC) Baby Warriors, 64-49.

It was the Baby Jaguars’ second win in four games, while the Baby Warriors remained winless in four games.

Ryan Artis led the Baby Jaguars with 12 points, while Leo Sabanal had 10. Jose Tumambang scored nine for the Baby Warriors.

/dbs