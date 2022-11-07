Mactan fisherfolk group harvests 400 Kg of bangus from fish cage

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Barangay Mactan Fisherfolk Association in Lapu-Lapu City harvested around 400 kilograms of milkfish or “bangus” on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022.

This was confirmed by Alex Baring, City Agriculture and Fishery Office (CAFO) head.

Baring said that in July, CAFO established a fish cage at the coastal waters of Barangay Mactan, which was managed by the fisherfolk association of the barangay.

The fish cage was funded by the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) which was worth P260,000.

“First harvest sa first fish cage nga na-install since mga nangaging administrasyon. First time,” Baring said.

(This is the first harvest from the fish cage that has been installed since the past administration.)

The fisherfolk association in Barangay Mactan has around 40 members, whose income from the bangus that they have harvested will be divided among them.

They sold the bangus at P180 per kilogram.

However, Baring said that they would deduct from the proceeds the amount for buying bangus fingerlings and for the maintenance of the fish cage.

“After all consideration sa mga expenses, mao na’y atong bahin-bahinon sa mga mananagat,” he added.

(After all consideration of the expenses, that is what we will divide among the fishermen.)

The Mactan fishermen’s group was responsible for feeding and monitoring the bangus in the fish cage.

/dbs