Four Cebu City board topnotchers to get cash incentives from city gov’t

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Four Cebu City residents who are board top notchers in their respective professional licensure exams are set to receive cash incentives from the City government of Cebu.

The Cebu City government will be shelling out a total of P95,000 as cash incentives for the four recent topnotchers in the city.

During the Cebu City Council’s regular session on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, the city council moved for approval of the proposed separate resolutions of Cebu City Vice Mayor Dondon Hontiveros to congratulate and grant cash incentives to four Cebu City topnotchers from various universities and colleges in Cebu for bringing pride in the city through their exemplary performance in their respective licensure exams.

John Frederick Tabañag who placed first in the 2022 Respiratory Therapist Licensure Examination is set to receive a cash incentive of P50,000, while Jomari Peña Macalinao who placed seventh in the 2022 Master Plumber Licensure Examination; Mathew Niño Go Dy who placed 8th in the 2021 Civil Engineer Licensure Examination, and Roxanne Eva Tuason who ranked 10th in the 2022 Respiratory Therapist Licensure Examination will each receive P15,000 cash incentives.

Based on the Vice Mayor’s resolution, the Office of the City Treasury already issued the necessary Certificate of Availability of Funds to cover up the payment for professional achievement for board topnotchers.

The city council also commended Cebu Doctors University, Cebu Institute of Technology-University, and the University of San Carlos for producing top-quality graduates, bringing pride to the city.

/dbs

