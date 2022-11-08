PCAP Third Conference: Toledo looks to pad streak

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Toledo City Trojans aim to stretch their winning streak in the southern division of the ongoing Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) Third Conference on Wednesday, November 9, 2022.

The Trojans take on the Cagayan de Oro Misamis Oriental-Higalas in the first match at 7 p.m. and then face the Cebu City Machers in their second match at 8:20 p.m. in the hopes of improving their record.

The Trojans are currently ranked No. 4 in the southern division team standings with 14 wins and six losses, translating to 239.5 points.

Meanwhile, the Higalas are currently ranked 11th with a dismal 2-17 (win-loss) record. The Machers are ranked No. 6 in the southern division with a 9-11 slate.

In the latest team standings of the southern division, the Davao Chess Eagles and former PCAP champions, the Iloilo Kisela Knights, are tied with identica 18-2 records. But the former leads with a total of 313.5 points over the latter’s 298.5 points.

Negros Kingsmen is at third with a 17-3 record.

In the northern division, the reigning Wesley So Cup champions, the Pasig King Pirates, lead the standings with a 19-1 card followed by former PCAP champions San Juan Predators (17-3), and Manila Indios (14-6).

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Trojans look to pad PCAP streak