CICP recognize Filipino Content Creators and Influencers in awards night

The biggest gathering of the country’s influencers quickly became the most glamorous as well for the culmination of BaiCon Weekend at the return of the Creator and Influencer Council of the Philippines‘ Spotlight Awards.

On November 6, a day after the BaiCon Influencer Festival, the best content creators and influencers of the Philippines, along with brand partners, converged at the grand ballroom of the Marco Polo Plaza Cebu for the inaugural awards ceremony recognizing the gold standard in content creation.

Established by the Creator and Influencer Council of the Philippines, the Spotlight Awards seeks out content creators who not only have amassed a significant number of followers online but also use their influence responsibly in the creation of timely and quality content.

With a goal of creating a better standard for content creation and innovation, the annual BaiCon Spotlight Awards, powered by Smart, creates healthy competition for creators to strive to create the best possible content on various social media platforms.

This year, the CICP recognizes excellence from content creators according to three major categories: by platform, by their content category, and by overall excellence throughout the year.

Nominees are gathered from public nominations, and after an initial voting process, the candidates are whittled down to only two nominees. The CICP then decides on the winner.

Incumbent CICP president Jim Guzman, in his opening speech, reiterated the mission of the council in taking care of the future of content creation and the creators who shape them.

“Trends move fast, but we must keep the standards of quality content. While our forebears may have bought land as a form of investment, these days real estate is found online. Content is modern-day real estate.”

Several familiar names in the blogosphere appeared in the final nominations list, but some new creators also made the cut. Read on to see the full list of winners at the first-ever Spotlight Awards:

PLATFORM SUPERSTARS

CATEGORY CHAMPIONS

PREMIUM AWARDS

Creator of the Year – Skyfam

Innovator of the Year – Mighty Magulang

Rising Creator of the Year – Papa Vince Davao

True Creator of the Year (by True Creator Studios) – Esnyr

Pioneer Creator Award – Wil Dasovich

