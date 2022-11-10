WBC orders final eliminator between Magsayo and Dogboe  

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Former World Boxing Council (WBC) featherweight world champion Mark “Magnifico” Magsayo has been ordered by the WBC to fight in a final eliminator against former WBO world super bantamweight champion Isaac Dogboe of Ghana.

The announcement was made earlier this week during the WBC Convention in Acapulco, Mexico.

The final eliminator between Magsayo and Dogboe has already been published in key boxing and sports websites.

The news came out less than a week after Rey Vargas and O’Shaquie Foster reached a deal to fight for the vacant WBC junior lightweight title, relinquishing the WBC world featherweight title he snatched from Magsayo last June.

Magsayo and Dogboe’s bout will determine the final contender for the WBC featherweight strap as Stephen Fulton and Brandon Figueroa are set for a rematch for the interim WBC world featherweight title.

It can be recalled that the 27-year-old Magsayo lost the WBC world featherweight title to Vargas last June 9, 2022 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas via split decision.

After losing the world title that Magsayo held for for six months, the Boholano boxer parted ways with his trainer, Hall-of-Famer Freddie Roach, last October.

The Tagbilaran City, Bohol native currently holds a record of 24 wins, 16 by knockouts, and one defeat. He bagged the WBC world featherweight title last January against Gary Russell Jr via majority decision in Atlantic City.

Meanwhile, the 28-year-old, Dogboe has a record of 24 wins and two losses, with 15 of his victories by knockouts.

After losing to Emanuel Navarrete of Mexico twice for the WBO world super bantamweight title, Dogboe bounced back strong by winning four straight since 2019.

He clinched the NABF featherweight title and the WBO International featherweight titles in the process.

