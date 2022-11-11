Proposed ordinance for People’s Council of Mandaue City passes first reading

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines- A People’s Council of Mandaue City will be created soon after the proposed ordinance regarding the matter was passed by the city council on the first reading.

Association of Barangay Councils (ABC) President Ernie Manatad, chairman of the Committee in Barangay Affairs and Committee on NGO Accreditation, Laws and Ordinances and the author of the ordinance, said that the People’s Council, which is a local government mandate, is expected to strengthen the partnership between the local government and the residents.

The People’s Council will be composed of representatives from different non-government organizations, people’s organizations, and associations operating in the city, including homeowners associations and cooperatives, among others.

They will be participating in the different mandated governing boards and councils of the city.

The Council will also be working in tandem with the city’s programs and projects in line with their advocacies.

Manatad said enacting the ordinance is just to formalize the council because the city has actually been partnering with some of the different associations and organizations already.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Mandaue City postpones implementation of Bike Ordinance