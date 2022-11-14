Removal of VAT from utility bills sought

House of Representatives deputy minority leader France Castro on Sunday asked the committee on ways and means to begin discussions on proposed measures for the removal of value added tax (VAT) from public utilities such as water, power and toll.

The ACT Teachers party list lawmaker cited Albay Rep. Joey Salceda’s pronouncement that President Marcos has directed a study on the possible removal of VAT from public utilities or services.

Castro said the House committee on ways and means, chaired by Salceda, should initiate hearings on House bill Nos. 5994, 5995, 5996 and 5997 for the removal of VAT from electricity systems loss, electric bills, toll fees and water bills “so we could start discussions and immediately lift the burden from consumers.”

