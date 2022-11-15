Coast Guard vessel to serve as official galleon for Fiesta Señor 2023 fluvial procession

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A vessel from the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) will be used as the official galleon of the image of Señor Sto. Niño de Cebu in the January 2023 fluvial procession.

This was announced by the Augustinian friars in a press conference at the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño de Cebu on Tuesday, November 15, 2022.

Fr. John Ion Miranda, OSA, the secretariat for the Fiesta Señor 2023, however, said that they are still deliberating the final route for the fluvial procession next year, and will present it for approval from the PCG.

“Actually in 2019, the Philippine Coast Guard wrote to us sa Basilica. Since there was a change in the administration of the Basilica, then through the documents they handed to us nga for the next upcoming Fluvial Procession, the Philippine Coast Guard will highly be considered,” Miranda said.

“So, we considered the Philippine Coast Guard to be part of the fluvial procession next year,” he added.

For his part, CG Ens, Reynann Lagare of Coast Guard Cebu Station, said they have already sent a request to their higher head quarter for a 44-meter vessel, which will serve as the galleon for the fluvial procession.

As of now, they are just waiting for the response and approval from the headquarters.

Miranda said that right after the arrival of the vessel at 8 a.m. on January 14, 2023, there will be a short foot procession from Pier 1 to Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño.

At 9 am, there will also be the Reenactment of the first mass and first baptism at the Basilica.

Registration

Meanwhile, April Letigio of the Maritime Industry Authority in Central Visayas (Marina-7), announced that vessel owners who plan to join the fluvial procession in January 2023 no longer have to register with them directly.

Instead, they will have to signify their intention to the PCG, which is in charge of listing the participating vessels for the Fluvial Procession 2023.

“Unlike the previous years that they will be applying for a special permit para maka join sa fluvial procession, our direction karon is that ang Coast Guard will be receiving a list of those who want to join the fluvial like motor banca,” she said.

“So inig lista nila, they will have to verify it with us if they are registered or if they have CPC (certificate of public convenience) para sa mga dagko nga barko or katong mga motor banca, they can join if they have permit to operate or kadtong uban naa poy CPC,” she added.

As to tug boats, Letigio said owners of tugboats will have to send a letter request to Marina, signifying their intention to join the fluvial procession.

Marina will then conduct inspection on the tug boats.

“Kabalo man ta sa tug boat, dili man unta na capable magdala og pasahero, so i-inspeksiyon sila if naa silay capacity pilay capacity sa tawo nga pwede mapasakay, naa ba silay mga life jackets. If ma inspect sila, then we will inform Coast Guard nga they are good to go nga maka join sila during fluvial procession,” she said.

