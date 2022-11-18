Bogo City police believe POIs in killing of Grade 10 female student have more cohorts

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Bogo City policemen believe that the two Persons of Interest in the killing of a Grade 10 female student have more cohorts.

However, they begged off to disclose more information about this pending their ongoing probe, said Police Lieutenant Colonel Florendo Fajardo, chief of Bogo City Police Station.

Fajardo added that they also believe that the victim was not killed in the area where she was found. They believe that she was killed somewhere and her body was just dumped on the grassy portion of Purok Magenta, Barangay Gairan in Bogo City.

Police also believed that the victim was raped as she has no clothes on when found.

Pillow with bloodstains

It can be recalled that police disclosed two POIs in the killing — POI (1) is a male while POI (2) is a female.

As they gather more information and possible pieces of evidence from the two, Fajardo said that they recovered a pillow from POI (1)’s house with bloodstains. They subjected this to a DNA test last Monday, November 14, to confirm if the blood was from the victim.

However, the release of the result will take at least 45 days since the evidence was submitted.

Police also continue their interrogation of POI 2.

Possible witness

Fajardo further said that they are inviting for questioning a ‘trisikad’ driver, who was said to have heard someone call for help.

The ‘trisikad’ driver claimed that he was not able to extend help as he was allegedly drunk at that time.

“Naka-recall gyud siya nga nagpatabang sa iyahang Mama Mabel, nakadungog siya unya mao to akong giingnan ang imbestigador dal-a duol sa crime scene asa gyud dapita sa iyahang nahinumduman nga nakadungog siya ana para atleast maanam-anam namo og connect,” Fajardo said.

It was previously reported that the 15-year-old victim was last seen with her girlfriend on Saturday midnight, November 12. They arrived in Barangay Gairan around 1 a.m. on Saturday after they went to Medellin town for a birthday celebration on Friday night, November 11.

Right after she and her girlfriend parted ways, the victim was no longer to be found until the next day when she was found lifeless and naked on a bushy part of the purok, estimated to be around 50 meters away from her house. /rcg

