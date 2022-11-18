Sheermasters to visit SMS Boystown, Girlstown, donate sports equipment, hold clinic

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Ormoc City’s top commercial basketball team, the OCCCI Sheermasters will lend its helping hands to the Sisters of Mary School (SMS) Boystown’s and Girlstown sports program in South Cebu.

This as, the Sheermasters will visit the SMS Boystown in Minglanilla town, south Cebu, on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, to turnover the sports equipment that they will be donating to help further develop the institution’s sports program.

They will also visit and donate sports equipment to the SMS Girlstown in Talisay City, south Cebu.

OCCCI Sheermasters’ Chief Operating Officer (COO) Mizpah Aira Taala will turnover the sports equipment to the SMS Boystown and Girlstown.

“We are doing this charitable activity every year. We choose the deserving beneficiary and we decided to choose the SMS Boystown because of its sports program that caters to more than 2,000 underpreviliged potential athletes,” said Taala.

“Also, as an Ormoc City native and from Leyte, we learned that there are many students from SMS Boystown who are from our province, which encouraged us to pursue with our charitable deed to their institution. We also learned that they need more sports equipment to further develop their athletes, so it’s a perfect timing to donate the sports equipment to them,” she said.

Basketball clinic

Besides their donation, the basketball team formed under the Metro Ormoc Community Multi-Purpose Cooperative will hold a basketball clinic at the SMS Boystown.

The clinic will be supervised by the Sheermasters themselves. The team is comprised of its core roster in John Carlo Sano, Noel Mascariñas, Kobe Palencia, Keith Co, Mark Chester Ngoho, Rino Ramirez, and Christian Bolaño.

Also, one of the top scorers of the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats at the Cesafi, Jim Brent Taala will also join the basketball clinic.

The Junior Sheermasters’ players will also help in the clinic which is expected to cater to more than 2,000 aspiring students of the SMS Boystown.

Thank you, Sheermasters

For SMS Boystown sports consultant, Van Halen Parmis, he is very grateful to the OCCCI Sheermasters’ generosity to share their blessings to the athletes of the Boystown.

“I would like to thank OCCI especially Maam Mizpah Airah Taala for this rare opportunity of sharing their time and resources to these young and deserving students of the SMS Boystown and Girlstown. This initiative will serve as the preparation of the two schools to bounce back in sports after the long break caused by the pandemic. OCCCI’s visit is indeed a great Christmas blessing for our sports programs,” said Parmis.

It can be recalled that Cebuano basketball coach, Kareem Alocillo organized a volleyball tournament dubbed as the ‘Coach A Volleyball Tournament’ last Nov. 6, 2022, at the SMS Girlstown which has the same goal as the Sheermasters.

