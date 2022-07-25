CDO Kingfishers maul Ormoc Sheermasters to lead PSL 21-U teams in standings

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The SEALCOR Cagayan de Oro Kingfishers clinched the top spot of the team standings in the Pilipinas Super League (PSL) 21-U VisMin Leg by routing the OCCI Ormoc Sheermasters,103-87, on Sunday evening, July 24, 2022 at the Cebu City Sports Institute.

The CDO Kingfishers are now 4-0 (win-loss) in the team standings to take the solo lead after their beating down the Sheermasters with Paul Danielle Redondo leading the victory with 29 points, 9 rebounds, and 2 assists.

Bling Sanexes Murillo aided Redondo with 19 points, 2 rebounds, and 4 assists.

Ormoc’s Kobe Christian Palencia had 25 points, three boards, and nine dimes in his team’s losing effort, while Jim Brent Taala contributed 17 points and one rebound. Ormoc dropped to a 1-2 (win-loss) slate.

Ormoc had an excellent run in the first half by leading as much as eight points, 11-3. They managed to seal the first two periods ahead with two points, 49-47, heading into the second half.

They even managed to lead in the fourth period,81-75, with 7:36 left, but the CDO Kingfishers turned the tide with a 12-2 run to get ahead, 85-83, with 4:55 left.

The Kingfishers then made crucial defensive stops and converted the turnovers into points which ballooned their lead to double digits,97-87, with a minute left in the game. They built their biggest lead of 16 points until the final buzzer.

MANDAUE 76, ASTURIAS 74,

In the first game on Sunday, the Sherilin-Unisol Mandaue escaped the stubborn Asturias Corn Ranchers,76-74, in their thrilling showdown to improve to a 2-2 (win-loss) slate in the team standings.

Bigman Christian Carl Sollano led Mandaue with his double-double outing of 18 points, 13 rebounds, and 1 assist. Zylle Cabellon added 16 points, 2 rebounds, and 3 assists.

Zaldy Dizon had 14 points, 1 rebound, and 2 assists, including the game-winning basket in the final period.

Aj Sacayan wasted his 21-point performance coupled with two rebounds, and two assists.

However, Asturias was able to put up a good fight before succumbing to their defeat in Mandaue’s hands.

Asturias was trailing as much as 12 points in the first half, 24-46, but they came alive in the fourth period by managing to grab the lead, 74-72, with 52 seconds left in the game.

Sollano quickly doused the fire to tie the game anew at 74 all from his jumper.

Asturias had the chance to win the game as they had the ball possession with 22 seconds left. Sacayan drove the ball to the basket but was greeted with a big-time block from Mandaue’ Sam Melicor.

With three seconds left, Melicor immediately passed the ball to Daryl Guerrero, who quickly tossed it to the Dizon and who perfectly laid the ball inside the basket before the time expired, giving Mandaue the big win.

