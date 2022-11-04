Coach Alocillo: 24 teams to compete in volleyball tourney at SMS-Girlstown

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Champion basketball coach Kareem Alocillo brings excitement to the Sisters of Mary School-Girlstown in Talisay City by holding the Coach A Volleyball Tournament there on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022.

A total of 24 teams, four of which are from the SMS Girlstown’s volleyball team, will strut their wares in the tournament which aims to provide an avenue for the institution’s potential players to showcase their talent.

On Thursday, Alocillo visited SMS Girlstown to formally seal his commitment to helping the institution’s sports program through his tournament. He donated volleyball jerseys to the volleyball teams and some cash to the institution.

Alocillo is best known as the former head coach of the Consolacion Sarok Weavers who helped tow the team to win its first title in the Pilipinas Super League (PSL) 21-Under Aspirant’s Cup in Zamboanga del Norte, earlier this year.

“No doubt, SMS Girlstown has a lot of potential volleyball players. They just need an avenue to showcase their talent and Coach A Volleyball Tournament is the perfect place for that,” said Alocillo.

Part of Alocillo’s goal is also to bring his Coach A Volleyball’s students to the SMS Girlstown to meet the latter’s students.

“Also, one of my objectives is to bring all my students to SMS Girlstown to let them see what it’s like to be in their situation since most of the students there are less fortunate. Lastly, to be able to meet people that are way different than what they usually do outside. Because in Coach A, we are molding them to be a better players and students on and off the court,” Alocillo explained.

Alocillo strongly believes that there are many diamonds in the rough in the SMS Girlstown which only needs tournaments like he has organized to further hone their skills.

He wants his tournament to be the proving ground for SMS Girlstown’s potential athletes to get discovered considering that numerous players from his volleyball academy are now playing in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) volleyball tournament.

“We’re very proud to say that there’s a number of our students from last year that are playing in the Cesafi already. Kudos to our magnificent coaches, Coach Harvey Bernil, Coach Jam Macasalat, Coach Clyve Tumulak and Coach Eduard Del Pozo,” said Alocillo.

SMS Girlstown and Boystown have been long touted as a gold mine of potential athletes and it already has its own sports program run by its sports consultant Van Halen Parmis.

“For girlstown, we are bringing our Volleyball program especially with our own Volleyball tournament. For boystown, we are already in talks with Coach Van Parmis to bring basketball also,” he said.

/dbs