Gold luck! BOC stunned to find gold jewels worth P80M on plane toilet

MANILA, Philippines — Call it a case of “gold luck.”

On Thursday night, during a routine check, agents from the Bureau of Customs (BOC) were stumped to find a hoard of gold jewelry worth an estimated P80 million on the plane’s restroom.

The BOC said in a statement that the bundles of jewelry weighing 24 kilos in total were discovered hidden inside the toilet of aircraft PR 301, which arrived from Hong Kong on November 17.

It noted that the commercial flight landed at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia) Terminal 2.

According to the BOC, the pieces of gold jewelry were discovered when the Customs Boarding Inspector was conducting boarding formalities.

BOC-Naia District Collector Carmelita Talusan has ordered a thorough investigation, “including identifying the persons responsible for this smuggling attempt.”

“The Bureau of Customs-Port of Naia, headed by District Collector Talusan, ensures the stringent implementation of border security measures as directed by Commissioner Yogi Filemon Ruiz. This is aligned with the orders of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to stop smuggling in the country,” the BOC said Friday.

