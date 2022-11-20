DILG Sec: Suroy-Suroy can be template for other provinces to follow

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos Jr. said Cebu province’s Suroy-Suroy sa Sugbo can serve as a template for other provinces in the country to promote its tourism industry.

Abalos made this statement when he dropped by in Argao town in southwestern Cebu last Friday, November 18 and witnessed the return of Suroy-Suroy sa Sugbo.

In a brief speech, he told an audience of at least 400 Suroy-Suroy participants, local officials and residents of Argao, that he was impressed with “what Cebu is doing.”

The Cabinet member also added that other provinces in the country can take the cue from Cebu in terms of promoting their destinations to tourists.

“What I’ve seen right now is that this should be a template for other provinces to follow,” said Abalos.

“A country without a culture is a country without a soul. It’s always culture and heritage that is very important. It is what makes us Filipinos,” he added.

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Capitol’s flagship tourism program made a comeback last Friday.

This year’s Suroy-Suroy, called Southern Heritage Trail, covered the southern localities of Cebu province.

On the first day, which took place last Friday, guests toured around the southeastern towns of San Fernando, Sibonga, Argao, Dalaguete, Alcoy and Boljoon.

The following day, Saturday, Nov. 19, they continued further south – to the municipalities of Oslob, Santander, Samboan, Ginatilan, Malabuyoc, Alegria, Badian and Moalboal.

On the third and final day of the leg, which is today, guests visit the southwestern towns of Alcantara, Ronda, Dumanjug, Barili, and the cities of Carcar, Naga and Talisay.

