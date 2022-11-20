Two tropical cyclones may enter PAR in November — Pagasa

No weather disturbances in next few days, but...

MANILA, Philippines — There are no weather disturbances seen to enter the country in the coming days, but the state weather bureau on Sunday said we should watch out for two tropical cyclones by the end of November.

“Sa ngayon magandang balita po dahil matapos malusaw ang low pressure area kahapon, wala tayo nakikitang weather disturbance na papasok sa ating Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) sa mga susunod na araw,” said Benison Estareja, a weather specialist of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

(Good news for now, because after the low-pressure area dissipated on Saturday, we see no weather disturbance entering the PAR in the coming days.)

“But please take note, for the month of November, possible pa din ang around dalawang bagyo na papasok ng ating PAR at mataas ang tiyansa na ito ay mag-land fall,” Estareja added.

(But please take note that for the month of November, around two tropical cyclones could possibly enter PAR, and it has a high chance of making landfall.)

Despite this, the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) would still bring rain in most parts of the country on Sunday.

Mimaropa (Mindoro Occidental, Mindoro Oriental, Marinduque, Romblon, and Palawan), Bicol Region, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Nueva Ecija, Quezon, Northern Samar, and Eastern Samar will experience cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the ITCZ.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience fair weather conditions with partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms.

