Gymnastics organizers explain after event in Labangon draws flak

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A supposed to be fun-filled Cebu City Junior Olympics gymnastics event at the Labangon Elementary School over the weekend drew negative comments from parents and gymnasts who weren’t allowed to join.

One of those who complained was former Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) grassroots gymnastics coach and current University of Cebu (UC) gymnastics coach Darlene Dela Pisa.

Dela Pisa, the mother of 2019 Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) gold medalist Reggie Dela Pisa, told CDN that her gymnasts and parents were not allowed to join the event organized by the CCSC, Cebu City Local School Board and the Gymnastics Academy of Cebu.

“Grabe kaayo sila kay molantaw lang ang mga parents or gymnasts ila jud sitahon, nga wala moy labot ayaw mo og lantaw. Exclusive ra under sa ilaha ang competition. Grabe ilang pagexplain lain-lain ilang rason. Ako naluoy sa mga bata,” said Dela Pisa, who spoke on behalf of the gymnasts and parents who were not allowed to enter the venue.

(They were really strict that when parents or gymnasts would look inside the gym, they would promptly tell them not to look because they are not part of the competition. They said that the competition was exclusive. They have different explanations. I pity the kids.)

Dela Pisa also pointed out that there were numerous gymnasts from private schools who joined the event when the competition was originally for public schools.

Exec denies allegations

However, Cebu City Division Sports Officer Francis Ramirez denied the allegations and explained that they told the parents and gymnasts who went to Labangon Elementary School that the competition was not open to everyone.

Instead, it was CCSC and the Gymnastics Academy of Cebu’s ‘monthly evaluation’ for its current Job Order (JO) coaches who are also mostly public school teachers and their roster of gymnasts.

“It was called a Junior Olympics, dili na mahulog as City Olympics. Nahimo ni siya to evaluate the athletes and Job Order (JO) coaches if effective ilang program. Wala na giopen sa tanan, exclusive ni para sa athletes nga gihandle sa J.O. Every quarter, tanan JO, naa sila junior olympics. Dili ra sa gymnastics, para maevaluate sila,” Ramirez told CDN Digital.

(It was called a Junior Olympics, it does not fall as City Olympics. This is done to evaluate the athletes and job order (JO) coaches if their programs are effective. That is not open to all, that is excluse for the athletes that are being handled by the JO. Every quarter, all JOs, they have a junior olympics. It is not only for gymnastics, this is so that they can be evaluated.)

“Nahibong mi gahapon kay iyaha (Dela Pisa) naman paapilon ang gikan og City Central ug Abellana nga gymnasts nga kahibawo man siya nga dili na apil ang coaches sa JO. Atong sa una apil man siya,” he said.

(We were confused yesterday when she (Dela Pisa) wanted gymnasts from City Central and Abellana when she knows that those coaches are not included as JOs. In previous activities, she was included.)

Ramirez further explained that they talked to the parents, coaches, and gymnasts who were under the impression that the competition was open for everyone to pacify the situation.

“In fact, daghan kaayo gusto mo join. Dili lang sila, pero among gibalibaran kay exclusive ra sa mga J.O coaches ug sa academy. Kahibawo man siya ana kay former JO coach man siya. Kung gusto sila mo join, mananghid sila sa JO coaches under ani nga program, dili kay magkigaway,” said Ramirez.

(In fact, there are several others who wanted to join. It is not only them. But we turned them down because this is only exclusive to JO coaches and the academy coaches. She knows that because she is a former JO coach. If they would really want to join, then they should ask permission from the JO coaches under this program, instead of arguing with us.)

Gymnastics event for JO coaches

CCSC’s board secretary, Gayle Dico, backed Ramirez’s explanation, stressing out that they had already talked to the parents and let them understand that the Junior Olympics they organized was solely an evaluation for their JO coaches and gymnasts.

“This Junior Olympics, apil sa program sa Cebu City Sports Commission, school for sports. We talked to Darlene before. It’s a performance evaluation, even way before, we already told the coaches, even from the start. Every end of the month, we should have Junior Olympics to boost confidence of the student athletes. At the same time, it’s a performance evaluation for the coaches to see if naabsorb ang learning sa mga bata,” said Dico

(The Junior Olympics is included in the program of the Cebu City Sports Commission, school for sports. We talked to Darlene before, It’s a performance evaluation, even way before, we already told the coaches, even from the start. Every end of the month, we should have a Junior Olympics to boost the confidence of the student athletes. At the same time, it’s a performance evaluation for the coaches to see if the athletes had absorbed their learnings.)

“Dili naman siya (Dela Pisa) apil sa Job Order coaches, under the school for sports program. She was a part of it, and she was gone. There was an online registration, and naregister ang mga bata for certificate purposes only, within the group chat of the academy only,” Dico said.

(She (Dela Pisa) is no longer part of the Job Order coaches, under the school for sports program. She was a part of it, and she was gone. There was an online registration, and the kids registered for certificate purposes only, withing the group chat of the academy only.)

Dico said that a gymnastics coach from the Abellana National School asked to join, but they turned down the coach and explained to the coach that it was not a competition, but rather a performance evaluation.

Nonetheless, the CCSC, Cebu City Local School Board and the Gymnastics Academy of Cebu won’t bar anyone regardless of the school they come from whether they’re from private or public school.

Dico said that they had various priority levels for aspiring gymnasts under the Gymnastics Academy of Cebu which caters to over 250 young gymnasts from 12 identified public schools in Cebu City. Those, who are not under the 12 identified public schools or those from private schools, can still train and learn from them but on a different schedule.

