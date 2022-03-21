Dela Pisa, Cebuana gymnast, in PH team competing in SEA Games in Vietnam

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu’s pride, Daniela Reggie Dela Pisa is included in the 28-man Philippine gymnastics team that will compete in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam in May.

The 18-year-old Dela Pisa is best known for winning the gold medal in the women’s rhythmic gymnastics’ hoop category in the 2019 SEA Games in Manila along with two bronzes.

Her mother, Darlene, who is currently in Cebu, training other potential gymnasts like Daniela has confirmed to CDN Digital that her daughter will be competing in Hanoi in May along with Olympian, Carlos Yulo.

Dela Pisa’s gold medal win in 2019 was crucial as she was the only gold medalist aside from Yulo who won two gilts in the floor exercises and the artistic all-around.

She will be joined by Breanna Labadan, Shieldannah Sabio, Katrina Loretizo, Andrea Mae Emperado, Divina Sembrano, AJ Melgar, Jenny Marie Eusebio, and Angelika Leigh Buenavidez in the women’s rhythmic gymnastics.

Aside from Yulo, the men’s artistic gymnastics is comprised of Jan Gwynn Timbang, Justince Ace De Leon, Juancho Besana, John Ivan Cruz, and John Matthew Vergara.

Meanwhile, the women’s artistic gymnastics is composed of Alea Finnegan, Chiara Andrews, Ancilla Manzano, Lucia Gabriel Gutierrez, Kursten Rogue Lopez, and Christina Loberanes.

Lastly, the aerobics team is manned by Charmaine Dolar, Lynette Ann Moreno, Queenie Grace Briones, Dorothy Grace Asuncion, Christopher Quevado, Carl Joshua Tangonan, and Enrico Ostia.

Dela Pisa has been training in Hungary since last year and in Cebu in preparation for the SEA Games that was rescheduled from December 2021 to May 2022 due to the COVID-19 surge in Vietnam.

Despite the setback, Dela Pisa continued her training under two-time Olympian Dora Vass in Budapest.

