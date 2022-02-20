Gymnastics Academy of Cebu opens: Training center for aspiring local gymnasts

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Gymnastics Academy of Cebu officially opens for young aspiring gymnasts, who want to follow the footsteps of Cebuana SEA Games gold medalist Daniela Reggie Dela Pisa and Olympian Carlos Yulo.

The well-equipped gymnastics facility officially opened on Sunday, February 20, at the Labangon Elementary School gymnasium.

The school’s gymnasium was converted into a well-equipped gymnastics training facility courtesy of the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC), Department of Education (DepEd) Cebu City Division and Cebu City Local School Board.

It has the needed apparatus such as pommel horse, balance beam, parallel bars, cushioned flooring, and vault.

These equipment are second-hand gymnastics equipment from the Gymnastics Association of the Philippines in Manila.

It was all shipped to Cebu from Manila last September.

In his speech, Ramon Fernandez, PSC commissioner, said that they were very optimistic to produce the next Dela Pisa and Yulo with the new facility.

“It was not long ago, that our gymnast, Daniela Dela Pisa won for us the gold medal in the last SEA Games in Manila and for that we are truly proud of her. In this new facility, we are sure to produce more Dela Pisas and Carlos Yulo,” said Fernandez, who is also the chef de mission of the Philippine delegation in the 31st Southeast Games in Hanoi Vietnam in May.

According to outgoing CCSC Chairman Edward Hayco, the Gymnastics Academy of Cebu is strategically located as it is a walking distance from more than 10,000 public school students who can train there for free under head coach Mikhaela Silverio.

“We’re almost fully-equipped, lacking na lang ang floor for the artistic gymnastics. In general, it’s almost complete,” said Silverio.

There are 35 young gymnasts, who currently train there, but in regular days, they train more than a hundred from 12 schools.

She added that their programs would continue, so they would be prepared whenever face-to-face competitions would be allowed.

In his speech, Hayco said that they were aiming to produce an Olympian gymnast that would compete in the 2028 Olympics.

He proudly pointed out the success of Cebu City’s grassroots program that started in 2013 which discovered Cebuana Olympian weightlifter Elreen Ando.

“Our vision is 2028, that is six years from now. Moingon mo, impossible. In 2013, we developed weightlifting, there was no Hidilyn Diaz that time. It was an unpopular sport at that time, but we saw the potential of the coaches, they are very dedicated,” said Hayco.

According to CCSC and PSC, their partnership will continue by opening two more gymnastics facility in Mabolo and Guadalupe soon.

The opening of the Gymnastics Academy of Cebu was highlighted with a ribbon cutting ceremony and the blessing of the sports facility.

The event was attended by PSC Commissioner Ramon Fernandez, Cebu City mayor Michael Rama, Cebu City vice Mayor Dondon Hontiveros, outgoing CCSC chairman Edward Hayco, and newly-appointed CCSC Chairman John Pages.

/dbs

