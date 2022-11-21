Man who ‘failed to remit’ illegal drug proceeds killed in Brgy Hipodromo, Cebu City



CEBU CITY, Philippines — His failure to reportedly remit illegal drug proceeds may have caused Argie Isidtu his life.

Isidtu, 32, was killed Sunday night, Nov. 20, following an argument with the gunman close to his home in Sitio San Roque Rail Site II, Barangay Hipodromo in Cebu City.

Quoting the outcome of their initial investigation, Police Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog, chief of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said Isidtu reportedly failed to remit proceeds from illegal drug sales to the suspected gunman.

Police Major Eraño Regidor, chief of Mabolo Police Station, said that neighbors heard the two argue while in a small alley in Sitio San Roque Rail Site II at about 11 p.m. Shortly thereafter, Isidtu was shot at the side of his neck with a .45 caliber which caused his immediate death.

“Nisud na sila og gamay nga alley. Mura siyag gitukoy nga mag abot diha. Instead nga gihatag [money] , gipusil dayun. Mao nay style sa onsehan,” Regidor said.

“Naliog na siya pagtira kay gidul-itan unya nakadagan syag duha ka dupa, natumba sa unahan,” he added.

Dalogdog said witnesses in the area have identified the gunman, but he begged off from releasing his name while they continue with their manhunt operation.

According to Regidor, Isidtu was a known “trouble maker” in their neighborhood. He was also implicated in robbery incidents there.

“Kanang tawhana kawatan pod na base sa record sa barangay. Unya trouble maker na labi na kung makainom or magtama, mag maoy ba,” Regidor said.

While no formal complaint has been filed against him in court, several robbery and alarm and scandal complaints against Isidtu were referred to their barangay in the past.

Mabolo police continue to investigate Isidtu’s killing as they also continue their manhunt operation against the suspect, who immediately fled the crime scene.

Eraño said they are also checking security cameras from nearby establishments to determine where the suspect went.

