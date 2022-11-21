Alqueza sweeps knockout matches, bags Negros Tenpin Open championship trophy

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Heber Alqueza put the exclamation point in the highly successful campaign of the Sugbuanon Bowlers United Association or SUGBU after ruling the Negros Tenpin Bowling Open Tournament’s mixed open masters last Sunday at the Lopue’s East Bowling Center in Bacolod City.

Alqueza, the son of SUGBU’s chairman-of-the-board and president Edgar Alqueza, won all of the stepladder knockout matches, including the semifinals match against his teammate, GJ Buyco, the eventual second runner-up of the tournament.

Before the knockout stage, Alqueza finished fourth in the elimination with 2,060 pinfalls among 29 other bowlers to advance to the knockout stage.

Joining him in the knockout stage was top qualifier James Gasapo (2,108) of the Sugarbowl Tenpin Association, Inc. (STAI) , Buyco (2,062), Basti Singui (2061) of the Sta. Lucia East Tenpin Bowling Association (SLETBA), and Kyle Uy (2,052) of STAI.

In the first round of the stepladder knockout stage, Alqueza finished with a total of 191 pinfalls to beat Uy and Singui who scored 195 and 191 pinfalls, respectively.

He then faced Buyco in the second round where he defeated the latter by knocking out 236 pins. Buyco scored 192 pinfalls.

In the championship match, Alqueza faced Agapo, the top qualifier and defeated the latter, 198-186, total pinfalls.

All-in-all, SUGBU brought home two podium finishes and one title in their two-day campaign in Bacolod City.

This as Maeng Viloria finished third overall in the mixed classified masters category last Saturday, while Buyco finished as a second-runner up in the mixed open masters.

/dbs