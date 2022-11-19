Viloria, Sugbu kegler, bags 3rd place trophy in Negros Tenpin Bowling tourney

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Sugbuanon Bowlers United Association or SUGBU’s ace bowler Maeng Viloria scored a podium finish in the ongoing 22nd Negros Tenpin Bowling Open Tournament at the Lopue East Bowling Center in Bacolod City, Negros Occidental.

Viloria finished as third overall in the mixed classified masters category. He finished with 2,003 total pinfalls after the 10-game series.

Claiming the title was Sugarbowl Tenpin Association, Inc.’s (STAI) Syd Vista, who finished the tournament with 2,133 pinfalls, while Kyle Uy claimed the second spot with 2,070 pinfalls.

Viloria also played for PRIMA Bowling Team in SUGBU’s ongoing Team League.

The fourth to eighth placers of the tournamenet were Lance Tan (1995), James Gasapo (1988), Jun De Guzman (1966), Alfred Valencia (1936), and Dennis Yap (1893), respectively.

According to SUGBU’s chairman-of-the-board and president Edgar Alqueza, he has three other keglers vying for tomorrow’s coveted Open Masters’ category of the tournament.

They are Heber Alqueza, his son, along with GJ Buyco and Xyrra Cabusas.

RELATED STORIES

Alqueza, Cebuano kegler, 3rd overall, in tenpin bowling tilt in Manila

Paeng Nepomuceno adds to his legend with gold in Asian Senior Championships

SM Seaside Cebu to host 2nd STBAI national bowling

UC among competitors in Macrohon Invitational Inter-Collegiate 25-U basketball tournament

Motivated by their fathers, Cebu’s Alexis Sy-Chua, Elreen Ando deliver SEA Games medals

Prima Bowling Team champ in opening of SUGBU Team League

Sugbu brings back bowling in Cebu

This young banker is a winning bowler

New PH bowling chief Bong Coo stresses need for own training facility