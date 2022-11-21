Cebu Chooks team tops Pilipinas 3×3 Quest, gets ticket to Hong Kong Masters

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu Chooks 3×3 team ruled the 2022 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3×3 Quest 2.0 campaign on Sunday evening at the Ayala Malls Solenad in Laguna.

Cebu Chooks defeated Manila Chooks, 20-18, to clinch the title to qualify for the FIBA 3×3 World Tour Hong Kong Masters on Nov. 26-27, 2022.

The country’s top 3×3 player and Cebu’s pride, Mac Tallo finished with nine points including back-to-back two-pointers to lead Cebu Chooks.

Mike Nzeusseu tallied seven points, while Brandon Ramirez had three, and Marcus Hammonds had one point.

Dennis Santos scored 10 points for Manila Chooks’ losing effort, while Henry Iloka had four, Cebu’s Dave Ando with three, and Leon Lorenzana with one.

Besides the Hong Kong Masters qualifiers, Cebu Chooks pocketed P100,000 for topping the Level 7 FIBA 3×3 event.

They will go up against Serbia’s Ub and Liman; Belgium’s Antwerp; Latvia’s Riga; the Netherlands’ Amsterdam; Austria’s Vienna; Lithuania’s Šakiai Gulbelė; Mongolia’s Ulaanbaatar MMC Energy; China’s Beijing; Chinese-Taipei’s Kaohsiung; Indonesia’s Yogyakarta Gojek; and four Hong Kong teams in the tournament that is the last stop before the Abu Dhabi Final.

Decent outing for Talisay

On the other hand, the Talisay EGS, of Cebuanos Paul Desiderio, Dyll Roncal, Jerome Napao, and Cameroonian Steve Akomo had a decent run in their first 3×3 campaign.

They finished Pool B at the second spot with a 2-1 (win-loss) record behind Manila Chooks (3-0) to advance to the knockout stage.

The team defeated General Santos, 22-17, with Desiderio exploding for 14 markers to open their campaign with a bang.

They went on beating Quezon City, 17-12, with Napao and Roncal leading the scoring with five points apiece in their second game.

Their winning streak got snapped after bowing down to Manila Chooks, 10-19, with Santos scoring 11 points to lead the latter, while Roncal and Napao scored three each.

In the semifinals, Cebu Chooks eliminated Talisay EGS, 21-6, with Tallo leading the mighty Cebu Chooks with 15 points, while fellow his fellow SWU-Phinma Cobra Roncal led Talisay with five markers.

/dbs