Palma happy with big crowd of devotees at fiesta Mass

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma could not hold his happiness during his homily on the pontifical mass to celebrate the feast of the miraculous image of Nuestra Señora de Regla at the National Shrine’s Parish in Barangay Poblacion, Lapu-Lapu City on Monday morning, Nov. 21, 2022.

In 2020 and 2021, the religious activities of the feast of the image were canceled, due to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

However, with the more relaxed health and safety protocols, the different religious activities have returned this year, including the Walk with Mary, fluvial procession, and the Solemn Foot Procession on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022.

These activities were replaced with a motorcade in the last two years because of the pandemic.

“Mao nga, daghan na kita with precautions, pero puno-puno na kaayo. Nindot tan-awon, dako-dako kaayo ni atong simbahan, puno na unya naa gihapon ta sa gawas,” Palma said.

(That is why, we have a lot of precautions, but we are now full. It is good to see, our church is big but we are full and there are even people outside.)

“Ninyong tanan nga nianhi ug ninyong tanan nga niuban sa broadcast dinhi ning atong misa, daghan kaayong salamat kay sayod kita kining pagsaulog sa fiesta ni Mama Mary, usa ka labing mahinungdanon nga fiesta,” he added.

(To those who came and to those who joined use through broadcast of our Mass, than you because you know the celebration of the fiest of Mama Mary, is a very important fiesta celebration.)

The pontifical mass of Palma was attended by Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan, Congresswoman Cindi King-Chan, Vice Mayor Celsi Sitoy, and some members of the City Council.

Chan described this year’s celebration of the fiesta as peaceful, orderly, and successful.

“Kita nato nga dili gyud kapugngan ang mga deboto ni Señora Birhen de Regla nga sulod sa duha ka tuig nga gilimitahan ang pagsulod sa simbahan. Unya karon we are on the full capacity. Nakita nato unsa kamainiton ang ilang paghangop sa pagkuyog sa kapistahan gyud sa adlaw sa atong mahal nga patron Señora Birhen sa Regla,” Chan said.

(We see that nothing can stop the devotees of the Our Lady of the Rule, that in two years, those who would come to church had been limited. And now we are on full capacity, We see the warm welcome of the devotees in joining in the celebration of the feast day today of our patroness the Our Lady Virgin of the Rule.)

Cindi, for her part, said that she would also improve the socio-cultural activities for the fiesta celebration of the miraculous image.

“Ug manghinaot ko nga sa sumusunod nga tuig, mas nindot pa ang atong kapistahan, mas daghan pa ta ug activities nga mapahigayon, hilabi na sa socio-cultural activities pod,” Cindi said.

(And I hope that in the coming years, our fiesta celebration will be more grand, more activities will be held, especially our socio-cultural activities.)

The mayor also thanked the Philippine National Police (PNP), Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), and other agencies for ensuring the security and safety of devotees during the fiesta celebration.

