Lapu-Lapu Police: No untoward incidents during fiesta activities in city

CEBU CITY, Philippines — There were no untoward incidents that happened in Lapu-Lapu City during the fiesta activities in the city since the start of novena masses at the Nuestra Señora de Regla-National Shrine Parish last November 12, 2022.

Police Colonel Elmer Lim, director of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO), said this during his press conference on Monday, Nov. 21.



Lim said that since November 12, 2022 to date, they did not record pickpocketing and traffic-related incidents in the city.

Lim said that they were not lowering their guards, especially that the city was celebrating its fiesta today, November 21.

He said that they also did not apprehend drunk individuals but their police visibility remained in all areas in the city.

For his part, Police Major Joey Bicoy, chief of LLCPO’s Drug Enforcement Unit, said that they also did not receive information that there were Salisi groups operating in the city during several fiesta activities.

The big religious activities held in Lapu-Lapu City in the past days were the Solemn Procession last Nov. 20 at 4:00 p.m., the Pontifical Mass of Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma on November 21 at 10:00 a.m.

The LLCPO deployed at least 900 policemen for Nuestra Señora de Regla fiesta activities.

READ:

Palma happy with big crowd of devotees at fiesta Mass

Nuestra Señora de Regla clergy urge faithful to wear face masks when attending fiesta religious activities

Fluvial procession of Nuestra Señora De Regla to return this year – Chan

Ahong asks guidance for all Oponganons from Virgin of the Rule

900 Lapu policemen to secure Nuestra Señora de Regla fiesta

First Fiesta Bicolandia launched in Albay

Lapu-Lapu to kick-off activities tonight leading to Nov 21 fiesta

Patronal visit of the image of the Nuestra Señora de Regla to Olango canceled

/dbs