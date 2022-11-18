Justice Lee Jr. Memorial Football Cup resumes this weekend with 28 action-packed matches

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Action continues in the inaugural Justice German Jose G. Lee Jr. Memorial Football Cup at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex football pitch in the South Road Properties (SRP), this weekend.

The huge tournament which kicked off last November 11, 2022, will feature 28 matches this weekend in the older age groups.

Twelve matches will be played this Saturday including the start of the men’s 40-above, men’s inter-BPO, and the centerpiece men’s open.

The competing teams in the men’s open are Fatboyz FC, Don Bosco Magone FC, Don Bosco United-Kula FC, Ansteneoboscone FC, Cebu Avengers FC, D’ Pioneers FC, and Alcoy FC.

In the men’s 50-above, San Roque Mi Amigos, ERCO-BRO, Don Bosco United, and Queen City United FC will compete.

Also, the JPMC, Knowles FC, Accenture FC, and Concentrix FC will highlight the men’s inter BPO tomorrow, so as the men’s 40-above with ERCO Bro, Makoto FC, Don Bosco United FC, and Queen City United FC playing their respective matches.

On Sunday, a total of 16 matches will be played in the women’s inter-BPO, men’s 50-above, and the men’s BPO/professionals.

The Central Visayas Football Association (CVFA)-sanctioned tournament aims to promote football, especially at the grassroots level.

A total of 160 football teams compete in 17 categories of the tournament. /rcg

