Azkals call up Cebu FC forward, 2 Cebuanos, 42 others to join training pool for AFF tournament

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A total of 45 booters have been called up by the Philippine men’s football team or the Philippine Azkals for their national training pool for the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Mitsubishi Electric Cup slated next month.

Among the 45 booters called up by the Azkals is Cebu Football Club’s highly-reliable midfielder Jeremiah Borlongan, a native of Cagayan de Oro City and former UP Fighting Maroon.

Also, Cebuano footballer Ivan Ouano, a forward of the United City FC and former Don Bosco Technology Center (DBTC) standout, and Philippine U-19 player Kamil Jaser Amirul were called up for the national training pool.

The Azkals were drawn under Group A together with the defending champions, Thailand, Indonesia, Cambodia, and Brunei Darrusalam.

Meanwhile, Group B is comprised of Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, Myanmar, and Laos.

The Philippines’ first match in the knockout stage is Cambodia on Dec. 20, 2022, at the Morodok Techo National Stadium, Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Their second match is on Dec. 23, against Brunei at the Rizal Memorial Stadium, Manila, while their Dec. 26 match against Thailand will be at the Thammasat Stadium, Pathum Thani, Thailand.

Lastly, their match versus Indonesia on Jan. 2, 2023, will be at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

The rest of the players called up for the national training pool for the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup are Stephan Schrock, Oskari Kekkonen, Michael Baldisimo, Oliver Bias, Hikaru Minegishi, Kenshiro Daniels, Dennis Chung, Eric Giganto, Arnel Amita, Jesus, Melliza, Pocholo Bugas, Bryan Ybanez, Sandro Reyes, Chester Pabualan, Harry Nunez, Justin Frias, Jacob Maniti, Cyrelle Saut, Javier Gayoso, Griffin McDaniel, Mark Hartmann, Sebastian Rasmussen, Dov Carino, Andres Aldeguer, Kevin Ray Hansen, Anthony Pinthus, Julian Schwarzer, Enrico Mangaoang, Amani Aguinaldo, Jesse Curran, Jesper Nyholm, Jefferson Tabinas, Dylan de Bruyker, Christina Rontini, Marco Casambre, Jaime Rosquillo, Kou Ichi Belgria, Audie Menzi, Simen Lyngbo, Pete Forrosuelo, Kenshiro Daniels, and Haren de Gracia.

/dbs